SURPRISE! In-N-Out officially make its debut in the Houston-area

Stafford shopping development The Grid posted on Facebook news of the long awaited opening scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The Katy location opened its doors to customers one hour earlier than planned.
Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, two customers were already in line.
"I just love In-N-Out, they make good burgers. I like how they treat their employees," customer Damian Taylor said.
Over the last several days, restaurant executives said folks can anticipate the opening soon.
On Tuesday, ABC13 learned there's a race to the finish for two In-N-Out locations, with at least one other site waiting on a construction start date.
In-N-Out is anchoring The Grid, a 350,000-square-foot retail and restaurant development.
In Katy, the restaurant will join the Y shops at Park West retail shops.
Employees at the Stafford location were spotted going over equipment and bringing in food items early Friday morning.
