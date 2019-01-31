EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5112857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Buffalo Wild Wings is promising everyone in America a free snack-sized portion of wings if Super Bowl LIII goes into overtime.

Super Bowl Sunday is America's second-biggest eating day, right after Thanksgiving. Houston has no shortage of restaurants where you can get your grub on during the game.At Shake Shack, you can get $5 off every $20 you spend. Order online with the promo code GOBOSTON or GOLA.Poitin is hosting a "Pigskin on the Patio" watch party. You can enjoy the big game and a Carolina style roast is $9 per pound with individually priced sides.At Biggio's at the Marriot Marquis, you can even rent your own leather recliner for $25 with specials on wings, flatbreads, and beer.You can cater and enjoy the game at home!Antone's Po Boys offers a $53 party platter that feeds up to 8 with a choice of a side.The Butcher Shop at B&B has a sandwich platter for $11 per person that comes with coleslaw and chips.Get 26 mini-burger sliders, homemade chips and onion dip for $100 at Bernie's Burger Bus.If you can't decide on your favorite football food, Liberty Kitchen has the solution - get 'em all for $100!The party pack includes wings, gumbo, burger sliders, and chili con queso.Some of these restaurants have deadlines to pre-order, so make sure you get your order in early.