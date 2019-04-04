Sugar Land shop has coffee down to a science

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- At Blendin Coffee Club in Sugar Land, some of the grounds on the menu are so rare, the owner had to bid on them at international auctions.The grounds may come from all around the world, but they have making the perfect cup of coffee down to a science.Despite their name, Blendin does anything but fade into the background when it comes to bold flavor."I tasted the specialty coffee. It's actually a coffee from Kenya. I was just blown away, so I decided to open my own coffee shop," said Blendin owner Weihong Zhong.Zhong, who immigrated to the United States from China, is not your average barista. He has a Ph.D. in biochemistry."When I started to learn roasting, a lot of those chemical reactions that happen during roasting process, actually sound familiar to me, like Miller reaction, caramelization, and striker degradation," Zhong said.He is the only certified specialty coffee trainer in the Houston area.Zhong sends his baristas around the world to collect limited edition beans and ideas for brewing, from places like Panama and Brazil, to bring home to the coffee lovers in Sugar Land.You can get a taste of the science on