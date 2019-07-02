food

Subway teaming up with Halo Top Creamery to start selling low-calorie milkshakes

Subway is teaming up with dessert company Halo Top Creamery to provide even healthier menu items for its customers.

The sandwich chain announced the partnership yesterday.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get Halo Top low-calorie milkshakes at a thousand Subway restaurants across the country.

The 16-ounce shakes come in Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry and will have 350 calories or less.

Subway will serve them from July 22nd through September 4th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodsubwaydesserts
FOOD
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Get the Best Poke in Hawaii at Pono Market
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News