Study: Popular coffee species could soon go extinct

NEW YORK --
Here's something to ponder as you savor that morning cup of coffee.

New research shows 60 percent of coffee species found in the wild could soon go extinct.

Researchers in the UK say climate change, deforestation, droughts and plant disease are putting the future of coffee at risk.

The most popular kind of coffee for commercial production, Arabica, is already on the endangered species list.

The study published in Science Advances says governments and commercial producers need to increase protections for coffee species and stockpile more seeds.

You can read the full study here.
