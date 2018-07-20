FOOD & DRINK

Stop counting calories! It's National Junk Food Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Every year on July 21, we celebrate National Junk Food Day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Put a pause on your healthy diet and celebrate National Junk Food Day.

As a disclaimer, we are not promoting an unhealthy diet, but every year on July 21 is a time where people can pop open their favorite bag of chips or pack of Oreos without feeling much guilt.

SEE ALSO: Calorie counts for favorite fast food items


We asked some of our Eyewitness News morning anchors about their favorite junk food.

Meteorologist Elita Loresca can't resist a box of McDonald's french fries.

Tom Koch loves jalapeno potato chips.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog said though he hasn't had them in years, his junk food of choice are Little Debbie's Devil Cream Cakes.

Our resident foodie and traffic reporter Katherine Whaley likes her Oreos. Not the regular ones, but double-stuffed.

And Samica Knight goes for the Snickers Ice Cream bar.

Meanwhile, here's a list by Time of the top 10 iconic junk foods:

  • Twinkies
  • Cheese Puffs
  • Moon Pie
  • Doughnuts

  • McDonald's French Fries
  • Chipwich
  • Pork Rinds
  • Snickers

  • Pepperoni Pizza
  • Doritos


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodsociety
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Matcha Cafe Maiko makes Chinatown debut with ice cream, tea and more
Time's up: El Tiempo in Montrose finally closing
FDA rethinking labels for products classified as milk
Flowers Foods recalls Swiss Rolls over salmonella contamination
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houston doctor shot to death by gunman on bike identified
3-year-old who died in hot day care van identified
'How about you resign?' Leaders spar after failed meeting
Driver hits woman with baby in stroller before hitting house
Teacher discounts on back to school supplies are here
Major traffic closures on the South Loop planned this weekend
Man says he shot Katy mom because she swerved into his lane
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Show More
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th largest in game's history
17 dead after duck boat capsizes near Branson, Missouri
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Off-duty deputy saves choking girl at movies
More News