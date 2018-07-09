FOOD & DRINK

Steel City Pops brings specialty popsicles to Rice Village

By Hoodline
Popsicle fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Steel City Pops, the fresh arrival is located at 2565 Amherst St. in Rice Village. The regional chain, which serves popsicles inspired by Mexican paletas, started out in Alabama and has since expanded to Texas, Kentucky and Georgia.

Its pops are divided over three sections: fruity, creamy and cookie. Fruity pops, which are vegan and dairy free, include the Arnold Palmer, Jasmine Green Tea and the Cucumber Lime. Creamy pops include Peach Cream, Chai Latte and Horchata. For cookie pops, you've got Banana Pudding, Coffee Brownie and Key Lime Pie. (See the full menu here.)

You can also create your own by choosing a dip (milk chocolate, dark chocolate or white chocolate), topping (such as pecans or toasted coconut), drizzle and dusting (like cinnamon, sea salt or nutmeg).

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far, which puts it at five stars.

Amanda F., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Had an amazing experience at the newest Steel City Pops in Rice Village yesterday. Took my boyfriend and my dog with me and we all had a great time! The employees were incredibly sweet too!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Steel City Pops is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

