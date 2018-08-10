FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks kicking off fall early with return of pumpkin spice latte in August

EMBED </>More Videos

Fall comes early this year at Starbucks!

Hard to believe, but it's apparently pumpkin spice season already.

Starbucks says it will begin rolling out its pumpkin spice latte this month.

According to Business Insider, they're kicking off the season on August 28.

In addition, Starbucks is now offering a Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straw.

EMBED More News Videos

Pumpkin Spice lovers, rejoice! You can start celebrating early this year!



The cookies, which are made from toasted, white chocolate-flavored wafers rolled into straws and filled with white chocolate and pumpkin spices, will be sold at grocery stores.

Each container has 20 straws and sells for $6.99.

They've also introduced Pumpkin Spice K-cups to the pumpkin spice family.

The coffee chain also plans to bring back their salted caramel mocha and Teavana pumpkin spice chai tea latte, along with some newbies.

Starbucks has created a Facebook group called Leaf Rakers Society to help pumpkin lovers wait.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpumpkin spiceu.s. & worldstarbucksfall
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
This dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds
Craving Asian food? Check out these 3 new Houston restaurants
Twisted Love makes Sharpstown debut, with Vietnamese soft serve and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
Show More
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Burglary suspect tries to escape in canoe
CVS recalls nasal mist due to contamination
Artist erects 20-foot-tall pro-Trump artwork on front lawn
More News