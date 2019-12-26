Food & Drink

Starbucks hosts 'pop-up parties' with free coffee until NYE

Starbucks is giving customers another reason to celebrate the end of the decade.

Starting Friday, December 27, customers can get a free 'tall' espresso drink--including holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha and toasted white chocolate latte. The party will last an hour, from 1 to 2 p.m. daily until December 31. Two hundred stores across the country will participate each day.

The location of the party will change daily, so check the list of participating stores before heading to your neighborhood Starbucks for a treat.
