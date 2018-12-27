FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks brings back special New Year's drink collection

With New Years Eve around the corner, Starbuck is preparing for the celebration.

The coffee giant is bringing back the black and white mocha drink collection to help revelers ring in 2019.

The drinks are available now through the New Year, while supplies last at participating stores.

The specialty drinks include black and white hot cocoa, black and white mocha and black and white frappuccino.

The hot cocoa has dark and white chocolate mocha sauce combined with steamed milk to create swirls.

The mocha drink has hot espresso poured over the mixture of mocha sauces and is topped with whipped cream.

The frappuccino contains a combination of dark and white mocha sauces, along with blended milk and ice.

Each drink is topped off with dark brown chocolate "sequins" to resemble a black tie.

