Star Pizza opens new restaurant in Katy

Star Pizza has a new location in Katy!Long an inner loop favorite for its deep-dish pies and creative toppings, the new Star is located at 24210 Westheimer Pkwy., which is in Cinco Ranch near the popular LaCenterra mixed-use development.For those who are new to the concept, may we suggest the Joe's Pizza, which features sauteed spinach and garlic as well as fresh garlic; order it on the deep dish, whole wheat crust and thank us later.