Star Pizza opens new restaurant in Katy

KATY, Texas --Star Pizza has a new location in Katy!
Long an inner loop favorite for its deep-dish pies and creative toppings, the new Star is located at 24210 Westheimer Pkwy., which is in Cinco Ranch near the popular LaCenterra mixed-use development.
For those who are new to the concept, may we suggest the Joe's Pizza, which features sauteed spinach and garlic as well as fresh garlic; order it on the deep dish, whole wheat crust and thank us later.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
