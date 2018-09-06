FOOD & DRINK

Spring Branch Burger Shack opens in Houston, with creative burgers and a patio

Photo: Simply Greek S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score burgers and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Spring Branch Burger Shack, the new arrival is located at 1415 Murray Bay St. in Spring Branch.

The burger joint, which offers a large outdoor seating area on its wooden deck, has offbeat burgers like the Clay Road served on an everything bagel and topped with cream cheese, tomato and bacon; the Murray Bay Street on a toasted glazed doughnut with American cheese and bacon; and the Westview Road, which is smothered in buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese and fresh guacamole.

The newcomer has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Keren F., who was among the first to review it on Sept. 1, wrote, "Very delicious burgers! I got the Long Point Burger and was surprised to see how well it was plated/presented. Definitely recommended if you're looking for a local burger place."

Yelper Shawna F. noted, "Finally, a great local burger place in Spring Branch! Burgers are huge and delicious. The place is small and charming and, added bonus, it has a huge patio that's super cute."

Spring Branch Burger Shack has yet to post its hours online.
