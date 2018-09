Spring Branch Burger Shack opens in Houston, with creative burgers and a patio

A new spot to score burgers and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Spring Branch Burger Shack , the new arrival is located at 1415 Murray Bay St. in Spring Branch.The burger joint, which offers a large outdoor seating area on its wooden deck, has offbeat burgers like the Clay Road served on an everything bagel and topped with cream cheese, tomato and bacon; the Murray Bay Street on a toasted glazed doughnut with American cheese and bacon; and the Westview Road, which is smothered in buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese and fresh guacamole.The newcomer has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.Keren F., who was among the first to review it on Sept. 1, wrote, "Very delicious burgers! I got the Long Point Burger and was surprised to see how well it was plated/presented. Definitely recommended if you're looking for a local burger place."Yelper Shawna F. noted , "Finally, a great local burger place in Spring Branch! Burgers are huge and delicious. The place is small and charming and, added bonus, it has a huge patio that's super cute."Spring Branch Burger Shack has yet to post its hours online.