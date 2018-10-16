HALLOWEEN

CHEERS AND CHILLS: Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails

EMBED </>More Videos

Which of these spook-tacular drinks are you excited to try? (Shutterstock)

By
Signature Cocktails are a must for any spook-tacular Halloween - so here are a few easy recipes from Delish.

First, a twist on a Gin Daisy, the Jekyll-gin glowing cocktail, which looks coral in daylight and glows white under a black light. Mix gin, lemon juice and grenadine.

Once it's all mixed, you just shake and serve and top it with tonic water and throw in a glow stick for the extra spook.

You can't go wrong with a Black Magic Margarita. Rim your glass with a lime slice and dip into black sanding sugar. Mix tequila, triple sec and lime juice, adding food coloring to make it black, then serve over ice.

How about a Boozy Apple Cider perfect for Halloween or just fall? For this one, you'll use a slow-cooker combining apple cider, whiskey, cinnamon sticks, and caramel.

Then make your apples into cups, cutting the top off and removing the core. Add lemon juice, then your cider. If you remove the whiskey, this makes a perfect cider for kids too.

Another fun drink for the kids is Witch Potion. For this drink, mix one quart of lime sherbet, two liters of ginger ale and one cup of pineapple juice. Add some green food coloring and top with gummy worms!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddrinkinghalloween
HALLOWEEN
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
First 100 people in line for Krispy Kreme opening get free doughnuts
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
The 3 best places to savor Afghan cuisine in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
Store owner shoots at would-be robber in NW Harris Co.
Record cold in Houston today
GO 'STROS: Stock up with latest Houston Astros gear
Best and worst seats during Astros playoff games
Here's all you need to know Astros in 60 seconds
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Rapper Yella Beezy shot on Texas highway
Show More
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Judge allows Texas girl another week on life support
31 years ago: Rescue of 'Baby Jessica' from the well
Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run crash
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
More News