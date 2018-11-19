Splurge on Italian fare at these top Houston eateries

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Italian restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Bistecca
Photo: Chris W./Yelp
Topping the list is Bistecca. Located at 224 Westheimer Road in Montrose, the steakhouse and Italian spot is the highest rated high-end Italian restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll see options like the filet mignon with cipolloti, taleggio fondue and au gratin potatoes; the lamb chops with couscous and chili mint relish; and the pork chop with cinnamon, apples and clove sauce with au gratin potatoes.
Laura Lee J., who reviewed it on Aug. 10, said, "Service was fantastic, as you would expect with an upscale place like this. Very calm and intimate atmosphere, feels like a small restaurant even though it's very spacious! The salmon was amazing, and the tiramisu was delicious as well!"
2. Potente
Photo: Mel N./Yelp
Next up is downtown's Potente, situated at 1515 Texas Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
The menu offers dishes like the braised veal cheeks with a mushroom and lima bean risotto; the fire-roasted sea bass with vegetables and shellfish tomato broth; and the jumbo lump crab with mushrooms, English peas and limoncello. (See the full menu here.)
Jihee K., who reviewed it on Sept. 19, wrote, "Potente just became my all time favorite restaurant! This is a high-end Italian restaurant with romantic ambiance and excellent service. I was excited for their truffle pasta and, oh my, it exceeded all my expectations. They carve fresh truffle by your table."
3. Da Marco
Photo: Michelle H./Yelp
Montrose's Da Marco, located at 1520 Westheimer Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Italian spot four stars out of 305 reviews.
The menu offers dishes like the veal, pork and beef agnolotti with butter and sage; the papardelle with wild boar and pecorino toscano; and the sweet corn ravioli with lobster. (See the full dinner menu here.)
Anissah A., who reviewed it on Sept. 8, wrote, "Hands down the best Italian fare in Houston. I usually get the Iberico ham appetizer, burrata salad and black truffle pasta. Amazing."
4. Antica Osteria
Photo: Jill M./Yelp
Antica Osteria, an Italian spot in University Place, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 286 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2311 Bissonnet St. to see for yourself.
The eatery offers main course dishes such as the Pollo alla Parmigiana with chicken breast topped with marinara and baked with Parmesan and mozzarella; the Veal Milanese with breaded veal cutlets pan-fried in olive oil; and the Scaloppine al Funghi with veal sauteed with porcini mushrooms, tomatoes and basil. (Check out the full menu here.)
Hailey S. said, "The most amazing Italian food I've ever had! The atmosphere was amazing. The service was great and the food was out of this world! I had lobster ravioli and my husband had the lamb chops and both were fantastic."
5. Arturo Boada Cuisine
Photo: Na L./Yelp
Finally, over in Greater Uptown, check out Arturo Boada Cuisine, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the Spanish and Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, by heading over to 6510 Del Monte Drive.
The menu has dishes such as the Carnitas pizza with charred salsa, asadero cheese, onion and fresh cilantro;, the rigatoni pasta with grilled chicken, sweet peas, mushroom, prosciutto and suga rosa sauce; and Mama Sonia's Ravioli with chicken and porcini mushrooms in a white wine cream sauce topped with jumbo lump crab meat.
Haley B. wrote, "This place is such a treat every time I go. The food is spectacular, you can't go wrong. Camilo and his staff are wonderful. It's really great to see someone in their element who loves what they do. It makes the food tastes that much better! They know their wines as well and can make a wonderful pairing for you! Don't skip dessert either!"