During sandwich month, check out some of Houston's best, including a $120 indulgence

Celebrate National Sandwich Month around Houston

By
With school back in session, you may be packing a lot of sandwiches for those lunch boxes. It just so happens to be National Sandwich Month, so we've found some delicious specials around town to provide some lunchtime inspiration.

East Hampton Sandwich company is known for their lobster rolls, but this month it has a special creation, the Soprano. The sandwich is packed full of Italian ingredients, like prosciutto, ham, smoked provolone, roma tomatoes, and pesto aioli.

It's $11.95, and you'll have enough for leftovers.

Next time you are at a Texans game, you can enjoy a Houston staple - Antone's Famous Poboys.

They're now available inside NRG Stadium.

The four classic sandwiches - original, super original, turkey and swiss, and tuna - will be offered at four grab-and-go kiosks.

And if you've got a big appetite and a big wallet, check out the Wagyu Katsu Sando at B&B Butchers.

It's Japanese Wagyu ribeye, on buttered toasted white bread, with Japanese BBQ Tonkatsu sauce, served with zucchini fries.

It's $120, offered during lunch or dinner.
