Spend big on Mediterranean fare at these top Houston eateries

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Mediterranean restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Doris Metropolitan
Photo: Na L./Yelp
Topping the list is Doris Metropolitan. Located at 2815 S. Shepherd Drive in Montrose, the steakhouse and Mediterranean spot is the highest rated high-end Mediterranean restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll see dishes like the Moroccan Fish with challah; the lamb chops with chickpeas and warm tahini-yogurt salad; the Falls off the Bone, a slow-cooked short rib in smoked tomato au jus with root puree; and the Israeli Osetra caviar with lime creme fraiche, buttered artisan toast and petit leaf salad.
Kara S. said, "Absolutely loved this restaurant! Fantastic wine list, delicious food and charming decor. I had the Israeli salad, which was great. The caviar was wonderful and presented in a very unique way with pomegranates and such. Finally, the Wagyu with bone marrow blew me away."
2. La Table
Photo: La Table/Yelp
Next up is Greater Uptown's La Table, situated at 1800 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 6110. With four stars out of 215 reviews on Yelp, the French and Mediterranean spot, offering desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
On the menu, you'll see dishes like the sea scallops with crispy potatoes, cauliflower and capers; the shrimp with chili vinaigrette, bok choy and coconut; and the branzino with melted leeks, lemongrass and fennel condiment. (See the full menu here.)
Dawn G., who reviewed it on October 2, wrote, "La Table is a beautiful, quiet and intimate restaurant. Every member of their staff, from the host to the servers and the knowledgeable sommelier, was friendly and helpful. This team is all about the details. A stool to hold my purse, artistic food presentation and appearing immediately to clear plates within a minute of completing a dish. The food was delicious and I wish I had room at the end to try the desert as I'm sure it would be delightful."
3. Fig & Olive
Photo: Cai D./Yelp
Greater Uptown's Fig & Olive, located at 5115 Westheimer Road, Suite C2500, inside the Galleria is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy French and Mediterranean spot four stars out of 169 reviews.
Look for options like the Paella Noir with squid ink rice, scallops, jumbo shrimp, clams, chorizo, artichoke & fennel salad and saffron aioli; the Riviera Salmon with parsnip lemon thyme puree, salsify & organic mushroom, salsify chips and red grape & caper sauce; and the Balsamic Glazed Short Rib with crispy polenta, frisee salad, smoked bacon and sherry bacon vinaigrette. (See the full menu here.)
J T., who reviewed it on October 20, said, "Great spot for a flavorful meal while shopping in the Galleria. The service was spot on with a knowledgeable waiter. We got the crostini trio for appetizers. The polenta crisp base was my favorite! The blood orange olive oil... wow! I had the Paella Noir and my spouse ordered the Truffle Risotto. Both were delicious!"
4. La Vista 101
Photo: Marc G./Yelp
La Vista 101, an Italian and Mediterranean spot that offers salads and more in Lazy Brook, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 58 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1805 W. 18th St. to see for yourself.
On the menu, you'll see dishes such as mushroom ravioli with walnut brown butter sauce, sage, heirloom carrots and tomatoes; the Del Bosco pizza with sage-walnut peso, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, mozzarella and crescenza; and the La Vista Tenderloin with port apricot-sherry sauce and horseradish mashed potatoes.
Yelper Jordi B. said, "A real neighborhood treasure. Worth visiting from afar. Loved the affordable and outstanding wine selection, delicious octopus and whole fish. Excellent service!"