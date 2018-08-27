FOOD & DRINK

Spaghetti Warehouse to return to Houston as new concept after catastrophic flooding from Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Not even Hurricane Harvey can keep the Spaghetti Warehouse down.

After catastrophic flooding damaged the restaurant downtown, the company has decided it will reopen in a new location -- and with a new name to boot.

The concept will be called Warehouse 72 and it's set to make its debut this winter at the Marq*E Entertainment Center on the Katy Freeway.

The moniker is a nod to the year 1972, when Spaghetti Warehouse first opened in Dallas.

"Spaghetti Warehouse leadership made a firm commitment that we would return to Houston; Warehouse 72 not only represents that promised homecoming but also an opportunity to re-engage loyal Spaghetti customers while attracting a new generation of fans to the re-imagined concept in the process," said Michael Kim, President of Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants.

You'll also be able to order many of the Spaghetti Warehouse classics. Warehouse 72 will also have a bar program, complete with cocktails, sangria, premium Italian wines and local and national beers.

RELATED: Alley Theatre set to open doors for first time since Hurricane Harvey

Craving Italian for dinner? While we can't fly you out to Italy, you may want to pencil in a stop at Evelyn's Park for a pop-up meal tonight, hosted by the restaurant.

For $15, you can get a combination plate with a choice of a Spaghetti Warehouse entree and a Warehouse 72 entree.

Kids 10 and under can get a meal for $8.

Warehouse Sangria will be served for $5, and Strawberry Lemonade will be available for $3.

The pop-up dinner is from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., or until the food runs out. Fifteen percent of sales will benefit the Evelyn's Park Conservancy.

