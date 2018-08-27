Spaghetti Warehouse to return to Houston as new concept

Not even Hurricane Harvey can keep the Spaghetti Warehouse down.After catastrophic flooding damaged the restaurant downtown, the company has decided it will reopen in a new location -- and with a new name to boot.The concept will be called Warehouse 72 and it's set to make its debut this winter at the Marq*E Entertainment Center on the Katy Freeway.The moniker is a nod to the year 1972, when Spaghetti Warehouse first opened in Dallas."Spaghetti Warehouse leadership made a firm commitment that we would return to Houston; Warehouse 72 not only represents that promised homecoming but also an opportunity to re-engage loyal Spaghetti customers while attracting a new generation of fans to the re-imagined concept in the process," said Michael Kim, President of Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants.You'll also be able to order many of the Spaghetti Warehouse classics. Warehouse 72 will also have a bar program, complete with cocktails, sangria, premium Italian wines and local and national beers.Craving Italian for dinner? While we can't fly you out to Italy, you may want to pencil in a stop at Evelyn's Park for a pop-up meal tonight, hosted by the restaurant.For $15, you can get a combination plate with a choice of a Spaghetti Warehouse entree and a Warehouse 72 entree.Kids 10 and under can get a meal for $8.Warehouse Sangria will be served for $5, and Strawberry Lemonade will be available for $3.The pop-up dinner is from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., or until the food runs out. Fifteen percent of sales will benefit the Evelyn's Park Conservancy.