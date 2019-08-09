Spaghetti Warehouse reborn as Warehouse 72 in Spring Branch

After catastrophic flooding damaged the restaurant downtown, the company reopened in a new location -- and with a new name to boot.
Warehouse 72 made its debut at the Marq*E Entertainment Center on the Katy Freeway. It held a grand opening on Aug. 1.
The moniker is a nod to the year 1972, when Spaghetti Warehouse first opened in Dallas.
"Spaghetti Warehouse leadership made a firm commitment that we would return to Houston; Warehouse 72 not only represents that promised homecoming but also an opportunity to re-engage loyal Spaghetti customers while attracting a new generation of fans to the re-imagined concept in the process," said Michael Kim, President of Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants, late last year.
You'll be able to order many of the Spaghetti Warehouse classics. Warehouse 72 also has a bar program, complete with cocktails, sangria, premium Italian wines and local and national beers.
The former Spaghetti Warehouse was noted for the possible presence of ghosts, so much so that it was one of five "creepiest places" in Houston. As far as we know, the ghosts haven't made the move as well.
As far as the inside of the new place, Warehouse 72's walls are adorned with colorful murals of women from the Houston area. The owner touted the women are regular people with little or no modeling experience. One of them is a breast cancer survivor.
