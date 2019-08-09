HTX

Spaghetti Warehouse reborn as Warehouse 72 in Spring Branch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Not even Hurricane Harvey can keep the Spaghetti Warehouse down.

After catastrophic flooding damaged the restaurant downtown, the company reopened in a new location -- and with a new name to boot.

Warehouse 72 made its debut at the Marq*E Entertainment Center on the Katy Freeway. It held a grand opening on Aug. 1.

The moniker is a nod to the year 1972, when Spaghetti Warehouse first opened in Dallas.

RELATED: Alley Theatre set to open doors for first time since Hurricane Harvey

"Spaghetti Warehouse leadership made a firm commitment that we would return to Houston; Warehouse 72 not only represents that promised homecoming but also an opportunity to re-engage loyal Spaghetti customers while attracting a new generation of fans to the re-imagined concept in the process," said Michael Kim, President of Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants, late last year.

You'll be able to order many of the Spaghetti Warehouse classics. Warehouse 72 also has a bar program, complete with cocktails, sangria, premium Italian wines and local and national beers.

The former Spaghetti Warehouse was noted for the possible presence of ghosts, so much so that it was one of five "creepiest places" in Houston. As far as we know, the ghosts haven't made the move as well.

Haunted Houston: Where does the Spaghetti Warehouse fall on the list of 5 creepiest places in Houston?

As far as the inside of the new place, Warehouse 72's walls are adorned with colorful murals of women from the Houston area. The owner touted the women are regular people with little or no modeling experience. One of them is a breast cancer survivor.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfloodingsocietyspaghettihurricane harveyhtxhtx spring branch
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Spring Branch's history traced to 170-year-old church
Wildlife rehab still making animals stronger for 40 years
Line expected to form night before free immunization drive
HCC program earns Spring Branch students college credit and cash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman saved boy whose 3 siblings drowned in La Porte
Shooter on the run after killing 2 men on I-10
Road work is shutting down SW Freeway this weekend
THE 60: Google Flights will refund if fares drop - if you do this
Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight
Free concert this weekend with up-and-coming country star
Shopper asks for 'something that would kill 200 people'
Show More
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
Giant crates arrive at Bayport Cruise Terminal
Texans comeback effort falls short in 28-26 loss to Packers
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
More TOP STORIES News