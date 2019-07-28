Food & Drink

New restaurant in South Africa serves up critters as fine cuisine

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (KTRK) -- Craving some mopani worm polenta? How about back soldier fly larvae croquettes?

These dishes are now available in Cape Town's first insect-only restaurant.

The pop up, called the Insect Experience, offers bug-composed dishes under Chef Mario Barnard, who said the goal is to make the meals 'visually pleasing for everybody.'

Reportedly, all the insects are locally sourced and some even have a nutty flavor profile.

This insect experience also offers its own bug-based ice cream.

Barnard says the plan is to take the restaurant from a pop up to a "standalone fine dining establishment."
