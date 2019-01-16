FOOD & DRINK

North Carolina schools to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

Vance County Schools said it will be making changes to lunches in an effort to conserve food and funding during the government shutdown.

VANCE COUNTY, North Carolina --
Vance County Schools said it will be making some changes to lunch menus in an effort to conserve food and funding during the government shutdown.

On Tuesday, officials posted to Facebook saying that they plan to keep lunches at a "minimum level."



Starting Jan. 21, each lunch will include one main dish, bread, two vegetables, one fruit, and milk. Vance County Schools said the rationing is taking place because federal funds go toward buying food that meets the Vance County Schools Nutrition Program.

A spokesperson with the school sent the following statement about the decision:

"With the changes we are making to our lunch menus with the continuing federal shutdown, our school system is being proactive to stretch resources and provide quality food service to our students. All students will continue to receive breakfast and lunch at their schools."

Vance County Schools said this rationing program will allow the school to continue feeding children through at least March.

The school did say fresh produce will no longer be included in meals, except at elementary schools as part of the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program; however, even that program will be decreased to two days a week.

No bottled drinks such as water or juice will be available after the current stock is used. Ice cream will not be available either.

"We hope that normal lunch menus can be resumed as soon as possible once the shutdown has ended," the post ended.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodschoolstudentsschool lunchvance county newsgovernment shutdownVance County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Free food for families affected by government shutdown
Shake Shack Montrose donating portion of proceeds Wednesday
Houston area restaurants already serving crawfish
Star Pizza opens new restaurant in Katy
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom
Houston native among 14 killed in Kenya terror attack
Turner, fire dept. union spar over Prop B implementation
Opioid addiction harder to ignore as odds of overdose rise
TSA checkpoint closure continuing at Bush Intercontinental
Men found in drug-filled trailer after kidnapping attempt
3 people arrested for human trafficking in Houston
Woman claims she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
Show More
QB Jalen Hurts transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator' arrested
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Employee accused of stealing over $93K from Goodwill
More News