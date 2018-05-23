SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju takes the stage in Koreatown

A new karaoke bar has made its debut in Koreatown. The fresh addition, called SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju, is located at 1901 Gessner Road, Suite B.
The new spot offers an open karaoke lounge, as well as rooms for private groups of every size -- the largest of which are eve equipped with private restrooms.
Between numbers, singers can nosh on Korean fare like chicken wings, rice cakes and ramen, and sip soju cocktails and Korean beer.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju has already made a good impression.
On April 19, Joyce K. said, "Clean, excellent sound system, decent selection of English songs. Modern K-pop music videos play in the background of the lyrics, which is a nice change from random clips of scenery."
And Yelper Rua T. added, "Outside looked shady, but inside was clean and nice. The owner is really nice and helpful. They have songs from many countries and also pretty new songs. But the restroom needs to be improved."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju is open from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
