FOOD & DRINK

Snooze opens new restaurant near Galleria

EMBED </>More Videos

New Snooze location opens near Galleria (Photo by Eric Sandler)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you haven't had breakfast yet, we have a new spot you'll want to check out.

Snooze: an AM Eatery just opened its sixth restaurant in the Houston area, right by The Galleria at the Centre at Post Oak.

The cult favorite is known for its pancakes and eggs Benedict.

One of their seasonal special pancakes is the cannoli pancake topped with pomegranate seeds.

The first day of full service is Wednesday, December 12.

Read more on this story from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Here are the three newest food and drink spots to debut in Houston
Diverse diets may lead to overeating
Houston's top 3 toy stores to visit now
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Homeowner shoots burglar in east Houston
Shooting spree kills 3 at Christmas market in France
Deadly wreck blocking traffic in northwest Harris County
Deputy undergoing surgery after shootout with suspect
What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
Texas among worst states for aggressive holiday driving
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; Felt in Atlanta
19-year-old shot to death in southwest Houston home
Show More
4 teens found dead in this park in just 2 years
J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of Navy SEALs
Democrat Carol Alvarado takes Texas Senate District 6 seat
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
Tweet about 'wing-mom' getting date for son goes viral
More News