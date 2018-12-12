Snooze opens new restaurant near Galleria

If you haven't had breakfast yet, we have a new spot you'll want to check out.Snooze: an AM Eatery just opened its sixth restaurant in the Houston area, right by The Galleria at the Centre at Post Oak.The cult favorite is known for its pancakes and eggs Benedict.One of their seasonal special pancakes is the cannoli pancake topped with pomegranate seeds.The first day of full service is Wednesday, December 12.