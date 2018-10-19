Snooze, an A.M. Eatery opening 6th restaurant in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Brunch lovers, a sixth location for everything breakfast and brunch is coming to Houston soon.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, the all-day breakfast and brunch hotspot, announced that they are expanding to the Centre at Post Oak.
The restaurant is known for its early cocktails, pancakes and long lines.
According to a press release, the 3,734 square-foot eatery will be located across from the Galleria. The location will have 48 seats and a dog-friendly patio.
The opening date is slated for mid-December.
Currently, the eatery has locations in Montrose, Town & Country, Katy, the Heights and one soon coming in Webster.
Snooze was founded in Denver, Colorado, in April 2006 and quickly became a trendy morning dining experience with its culinary innovation, eclectic atmosphere and friendly service.
