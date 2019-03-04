Food & Drink

Snooze: An AM Eatery coming to The Woodlands

By Houston CultureMap
THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Brunch fans in The Woodlands will soon have an appealing new option. Snooze: An AM Eatery announced its seventh Houston-area location will open in the suburb on March 20.

Originally announced in October, the new location at 2415 Research Forest Dr. will be the Houston area's seventh Snooze, which is pretty stunning considering the first one opened in Montrose in the summer of 2016. Since then, the restaurant has added outposts in Katy, Town & Country, The Heights, Webster, and near the Galleria. At 4,400 square feet, the location will be among the largest Snoozes.



