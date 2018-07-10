FOOD & DRINK

Smoothie King opens new shop in The Heights

Photo: Justin A./Yelp

By Hoodline
If smoothies and juice are what you're after, look no further than this new shop. The fresh arrival to The Heights, called Smoothie King, is located at 102 Heights Blvd., Suite C. No artificial flavors or colors are used in the smoothies and vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free options are available.

Smoothie King, a chain with locations around the world, features blends focused on fitness, wellness and maintaining a healthy weight. Among its smoothies, you'll find Angel Food Raspberry (bananas, strawberries, raspberries, nonfat milk, Stevia and vanilla flavor) and the Daily Warrior (blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, dates, almonds, spinach, blueberry juice blend and Stevia). (See its full menu here.)

The new smoothie spot is off to promising start, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Justin A., who reviewed it on June 25, wrote, "The employees were very nice and gave me six different coupons for various items and deals from their menu. ... I ordered the medium Activator in chocolate, which consists of bananas, coconut water, protein blend and 100 percent cocoa for $8.32."

Mynika C. said, "The customer service was wonderful. I feel like I need to join the Smoothie King rewards kingdom so that I can keep the discounts and treats readily available. Ordered the Island Impact and it was so good!"

If you'd like to grab a smoothie, head over and check it out. Smoothie King is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News