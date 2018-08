EMBED >More News Videos H-E-B has started selling Whataburger Picante Sauce and Salsa Verde.

The shelves are sizzling at H-E-B, and no, it's not because of those cooking demonstrations distracting you from grocery shopping.The chain is selling Whataburger's Hickory Smoked Bacon at its stores.They'll be sold in one-pound packages, which include 16 to 18 slices.H-E-B also sells other Whataburger favorites including sausages and sauces