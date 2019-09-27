abc13 plus

Pit Master's dream of opening a restaurant becomes a reality

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Johnie Mittag, owner and pit master of Straight Off the Road BBQ, has always been passionate about cooking a good brisket.

What started as a hobby, turned into a small business venture with a trailer parked on the side of the road in Crosby, Texas.

With the help of his wife and two daughters they ran the food truck for 10 years, until they took the big step of opening up a restaurant.

"The community has supported us since day one," said Mittag. "It amazes me when I see the parking lot, restaurant and patio full with people."

The business brought the Mittag's even closer-- Johnie works the pit, his wife and oldest daughter work the counter and the youngest preps the sides and desserts.

"We opened and everyone needed a job, and we needed all the help we could get," expressed Mittag.

Straight Off The Road BBQ is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

