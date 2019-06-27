Sip on 'Slime in the Ice Machine' at this new Montrose patio bar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5152941" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drinkwork cocktail machines will hit more markets in 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1958085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> To help celebrate Cinco de Mayo, a Chicago restaurant has come up with what it's calling the "hottest drink on earth."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new bar-restaurant in Montrose has Houstonians wishing for some "Slime in the Ice Machine."That's the name of the signature frozen cocktail at Lotti Dotti Patio Bar."If you are a local, a true local, you know who Marvin Zindler is," explained Lotti Dotti's general manager Michael Riojas. "Some people see it and they're like, 'Oh man!' Then, you can hear them explaining to their significant other who is not from Houston, like, 'Oh, Marvin Zindler.'"Other cocktails honor other Houston icons.There's the "Frose Altuve" for Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. There's the "Dream Shake" in honor of former Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon. And there's even a purple drink called "Be Someone," which is a nod to Houston's iconic graffiti art.