Sip on 'Slime in the Ice Machine' at this new Montrose patio bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new bar-restaurant in Montrose has Houstonians wishing for some "Slime in the Ice Machine."

That's the name of the signature frozen cocktail at Lotti Dotti Patio Bar.

"If you are a local, a true local, you know who Marvin Zindler is," explained Lotti Dotti's general manager Michael Riojas. "Some people see it and they're like, 'Oh man!' Then, you can hear them explaining to their significant other who is not from Houston, like, 'Oh, Marvin Zindler.'"

Other cocktails honor other Houston icons.

There's the "Frose Altuve" for Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. There's the "Dream Shake" in honor of former Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon. And there's even a purple drink called "Be Someone," which is a nod to Houston's iconic graffiti art.

