Sing and be merry: Houston's top 4 karaoke spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top karaoke bars around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you want to show off your singing chops.
1. Three Sheets Bar & Grill
Photo: Three Sheets Bar & Grill/Yelp
Topping the list is Three Sheets Bar & Grill. Located at 1900 S. Kirkwood Drive in Westchase, the dive bar and traditional American spot is the highest rated karaoke spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp.
If you're interested in karaoke, you can get on stage Wednesday after 8 p.m., and Thursday, Friday and Saturday after 9:30 p.m.
It offers a menu that includes nachos, chicken wings, pulled pork sliders, chicken fried steak and more. The bar serves beers and liquors, the latter including vodka, rum, gin, whiskey, scotch and tequila.
Yelper Austin D. said, "This is my absolute favorite bar. The bar staff is super friendly and the drinks are dirt cheap. Karaoke every Friday and there's never too long of a wait to go sing."
2. Guava Lamp
Photo: Daniel L./Yelp
Next up is Montrose's Guava Lamp, situated at 570 Waugh Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, the gay bar is another favorite karaoke spot.
It hosts Hump Day Karaoke every Wednesday night starting at 10 p.m. The bar also has pool, a dance floor, live music, drag shows and more. The bar serves up cocktails, beer and wine. (You can see the drink menu here.)
Mike P. wrote, "This bar has a nice relaxed vibe, with good music. Also check out what's going on, because they always seem to have some different event daily. I am a fan of karaoke on Wednesdays and steak night on Tuesdays. Be sure to show up early for steak night cause it's becoming popular."
3. Genji Japanese Restaurant & Karaoke Bar
Photo: Tam N./Yelp
Westchase's Genji Japanese Restaurant & Karaoke Bar, located at 11124 Westheimer Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot four stars out of 161 reviews.
Karaoke here is a nightly option, with both a main group area or private rooms available. The menu offers sushi rolls, ramen and other Japanese dishes, while the bar features beer, wine, signature cocktails and sake.
Vivian N., who reviewed it on June 4, said, "They've really upgraded the karaoke experience, technology-wise, from when I first started coming here six years ago. They have an app and screens to allow for convenience and ease in choosing songs to sing. The owner is always friendly and accommodating, whether it's a small group or a large party! This place is a classic!"
4. The Continental Club
Photo: Zandra E./Yelp
The Continental Club, a dive bar and music venue, is another go-to, with four stars out of 101 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3700 Main St. to see for yourself.
While it's known for being a music venue (you can see the live music calendar here if you're interested), the bar also gives patrons opportunities to get on stage and show off.
May N. said, "This is one of my favorite live music venues. During the week, they have regular acts, often with no cover and cheap food. ... Get there early for a seat if you plan to sit. Otherwise, dance and volunteer for karaoke!"