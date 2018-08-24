FOOD & DRINK

Sichuan spot Spicy Girl opens its doors in West University

Photo: Ling W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Sichuan eatery, offering noodle dishes, seafood and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Spicy Girl, the newcomer is located at 3285 Southwest Freeway in West University.

On the menu, you'll find options like dumplings, fried spring rolls, peppercorn chicken, green curry, smoked duck, mango chicken in garlic sauce, wonton soup, Sichuan-style shrimp and more.

Thirsty? Pair your meal with bubble tea like the peach oolong or classic milk. Smoothies and desserts such as cheesecake and mochi are also on offer.

The new restaurant has made a positive impression thus far, boasting a 4.5-star rating on Yelp out of six reviews.

Jennifer Y. wrote, "So far everything I've tried here is so excellently flavored --honestly, the best Chinese food I've had in a long time. They do both authentic Chinese as well as Americanized Chinese food."

B S. added, "Excellent service and lots of parking. And the food is great. They also have boba with a twist."

Head on over to check it out: Spicy Girl is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Pizza Motus brings Roman-style pies to Houston's West University
Fresh eats: Your guide to 4 new Houston spots, with pizza, crepes and more
Is your energy bar a candy bar in disguise?
The 3 coolest new sports bars to check out in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
11 arrests made in prostitution sting in NW Harris County
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
What to expect on SH-288 and 610 South Loop this fall
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in N. Harris Co.
Show More
Chief: Police dog left in car for 6 hours died from heat
Police: Woman 'viciously mauled' to death by dog
More than 500 people sickened by McDonald's salads
FREE STUFF FRIDAY: Learn Tai Chai for FREE this weekend
Don't get stuck in traffic by these major construction closures
More News