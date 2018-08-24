Sichuan spot Spicy Girl opens its doors in West University

A new Sichuan eatery, offering noodle dishes, seafood and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Spicy Girl, the newcomer is located at 3285 Southwest Freeway in West University.
On the menu, you'll find options like dumplings, fried spring rolls, peppercorn chicken, green curry, smoked duck, mango chicken in garlic sauce, wonton soup, Sichuan-style shrimp and more.
Thirsty? Pair your meal with bubble tea like the peach oolong or classic milk. Smoothies and desserts such as cheesecake and mochi are also on offer.
The new restaurant has made a positive impression thus far, boasting a 4.5-star rating on Yelp out of six reviews.
Jennifer Y. wrote, "So far everything I've tried here is so excellently flavored --honestly, the best Chinese food I've had in a long time. They do both authentic Chinese as well as Americanized Chinese food."
B S. added, "Excellent service and lots of parking. And the food is great. They also have boba with a twist."
Head on over to check it out: Spicy Girl is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
