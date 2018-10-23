Shun Japanese Kitchen opens its doors in Upper Kirby

A new Japanese restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Shun Japanese Kitchen, the newcomer is located at 2802 S. Shepherd Drive in Upper Kirby.
The upscale Japanese spot offers menu options like nigiri, sashimi, sushi rolls, cold plates, hot plates and grilled entrees. Among these, you'll find dishes like the Tori-Kawa Robatayaki (grilled chicken skins), the Tako Dogs Atsui (octopus sausage, tonkatsu sauce and house aioli) and the 7 Samurai Makimono sushi roll (toro tartar, uni, wagyu, sake toro, hotate, hamachi, anago, madai, shiso and cucumber).
The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Christina E., who was among the first to review it on Oct. 21, wrote, "We sat at the sushi bar and met the owner; he was really sweet and you could tell he took a lot of pride in the fact that all ingredients are chosen based off what's in season. We had dumplings, several pieces of nigiri, two rolls and the steak entree -- we seriously wanted one of everything on the menu."
Brian M. noted, "Chef Naoki presents his more modern culinary creations in a very inviting atmosphere. I enjoyed the Marble Farms wagyu and robata. Some of the dishes that you need to try are the fried chicken skin, wagyu tongue, yellow tail roll and maple ikura."
Shun Japanese Kitchen is open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
