FOOD & DRINK

Shrimp season has arrived! Gulf of Mexico Commercial Shrimp Season reopens after closing in May

EMBED </>More Videos

It's officially shrimp season. (KTRK)

Texas, it's officially shrimp season!

The Gulf of Mexico Commercial Shrimp Season re-opened today after closing back in May in order to protect the brown shrimp.

Because everything is bigger in Texas, the shrimp were protected until they reached a larger and more valuable size.

The season opens 30 minutes after sunset Sunday night.

Federal waters, which are nine to 200 nautical miles offshore, will open at the same time as state waters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodseafoodshrimpTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News