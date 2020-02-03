Show the love this Valentine's day with Chelsey's fish fillet recipe

Happy Monday! Valentine's Day is next week and we've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you one of the best fish recipes you can make for your sweetheart in 10 easy steps. Chelsey Hernandez's is in the kitchen this week with Executive Chef, Fernando Desa making their go-to Valentine's day recipe featuring white fish, bell peppers, white rice, and Goya Foods signature coconut milk and olive oil.
This Week's Recipe: Fish Fillets in Coconut Sauce
Ingredients
4 red snapper fillets (about 1 lb.), or other white fish, like cod, tilapia, flounder or bass
1 lime, juiced (about 2 tbsp.), divided
3 tsp. Goya Minced Garlic , or 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped, divided
2 tsp. Goya Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, divided
tsp. ground coriander
tsp. ground oregano
2 tbsp. Goya Extra Virgin Olive Oil
red onion, sliced into strips
green bell pepper, sliced into strips
red bell pepper, sliced into strips
1 tbsp. Goya Tomato Paste
2 cans Goya Coconut Milk
1 bay leaf
1 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
2 cups cooked white rice
Instructions
1. Set fish on a large plate. In small bowl, mix together 1 tbsp. lime juice, 1 tsp. garlic, 1 tsp. Adobo, coriander and oregano. Pour spice mixture over fish; rub to coat both sides completely in marinade; cover and set aside.
2. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in 12" skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften, about 10 minutes.
3. Add the remaining 2 tsp. garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
4. Stir tomato paste into pan; cook 5 minutes more.
5. Add coconut milk and bay leaf; bring coconut mixture to boil.
6. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer stirring occasionally, until coconut mixture begins to thicken, about 10 minutes.
7. Add reserved fish to pan, pressing into sauce. Cook, flipping once, until fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork; about 5 minutes.
8. Using fish spatula, gently transfer fish to platter; keep warm.
9. Return sauce in pan to simmer over medium heat. Add remaining lime juice, remaining Adobo and cilantro.
10. Simmer until flavors come together and sauce thickens to cream-like consistency, about 3 minutes more. Spoon sauce over fish; serve with rice.
