Brandless is a new way to shop for the basics. With many price-points at $3, one Heights mom is all about it.Brandless launched in 2017 to help get rid of the middleman and connect products directly to consumers. You get quality products without paying for a name brand."They sell everything. They have a lot of cleaning products and house goods, and they just introduced their baby line and dog line," said Brandless shopper Melanie Leadingham.Leadingham is a full time working mom. When she heard of Brandless, she was hooked."I'm a number cruncher when it comes to baby products. I did run the numbers versus The Honest Company and I'm saving about half," said Leadingham.Organic baby food pouches are four for $3."I always shot for the $1 per pouch mark and these actually come in at 75 cents each," said Leadingham.You can also score plant-based baby wipes, multi-purpose baby balm and tear-free shampoo for $3."Some of their new baby line and dog line and some of their house wares they just introduced are in the nine dollar price point," said Leadingham.Brandless also sells pantry snacks, bake-ware, organic olive oil and cleaning products."You can subscribe to a lot of their products which makes my life a lot easier. I work full time. I have a toddler and a husband and two dogs, so anything I can just get delivered to my front door, I'm a huge fan of," said Leadingham.It's free to shop on Brandless.com. You will pay a $5 shipping fee, but for each order a meal gets donated to "Feeding America." You can also sign up to be a "B-More Member" which costs $36 yearly. That's about $3 per month. This gets you free shipping and two more meals donated every time you shop.