Sharpstown gets a new bingo hall: Texas Star Bingo

Photo: Gabrielle V. / Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bingo hall has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Texas Star Bingo, the new arrival is located at 7329 W. Sam Houston Parkway South in Sharpstown.

This family-friendly bingo hall (children seven and up can play) offers five games per session, awarding "the maximum payouts allowed by Texas law," according to the website.

In addition to bingo, the hall also has self serve food and drink on site and two televisions for those who want to take a break from playing.

The fresh addition has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Verneshia F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 13, wrote, "Love this place! Went the first Friday it was opened and had so much fun. The people where nice and friendly and made sure you understood the game."

And Anna J. wrote, "Clean, modern, spacious. The employees working were all friendly and cheerful. I am an inexperienced bingo player and they were very helpful in explaining the process. We did not win, but had such a good time."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Texas Star Bingo is open from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 5-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed Monday-Wednesday.)
