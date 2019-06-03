Shake Shack named fast-food chain with tastiest french fries

McDonald's apparently has some stiff competition in the french fry department.Business Insider tasted french fries from eight major fast-food chains and decided Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries were the best.Arby's and Burger King were close behind.Meanwhile, Dairy Queen's fries were described as "almost as pale as its soft-serve ice cream."Judging was based on crispiness, flavor, mouthfeel and salt.