Shake Shack Montrose donating portion of proceeds Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Today, you can buy a burger, and support a great cause. Shake Shack in Montrose is donating 25 percent of its sales today to the Southern Smoke Foundation.
Thieves stole the famous Pitmaker smoker that Chef Chris Shepherd has been using to raise money for the foundation.
All you have to do is mention Southern Smoke when you place your order to help support the cause.
