Scorpion pizza and Flamin' Hot Cheeto caramel apples added to rodeo's food list

ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia and Katherine Whaley were judges in the awards.
Both ladies had to taste things like scorpion pizza and Flamin' Hot Cheeto caramel apples.
Hot Cheetos on EVERYTHING! What do you think of this #rodeo trend?
"You get some kids coming up or adults, and one out of five try it," the scorpion pizza chef, Jim Swain, said.
Every one of the snacks are available at this year's livestock show and rodeo.
