Score juice and smoothies at Westchase's new Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie spot offers more than drinks (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new spot to score juice, smoothies, salads and sandwiches has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 2550 CityWest Blvd. in Westchase, the fresh arrival is called Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

According to its website, this chain has been around for 20 years. On its menu, look for seasonal sandwiches like the Cali chicken club, the chicken pesto and the Chipotle chicken club. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers an array of wraps, bowls, flatbreads and sides.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has already attracted fans, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Jason E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 25, wrote, "They are fast at getting orders done. I had the supergreens caesar. It was delicious."

Yelper Brenda M. added, "Today is their first day open and they are a hit! They only have one size of smoothies and it is huge! So far I have only tried the island green and it is delicious. I look forward to trying all the other flavors."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.

