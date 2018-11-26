Score burgers and more at Upper Kirby's new Burgerim

A new traditional American spot, offering burgers and sandwiches, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3520 S. Shepherd Drive in Upper Kirby, the new addition is called Burgerim. Its the first Houston outpost for the national chain, though more locations are already planned for the city.
The burger spot offers small three ounce patties, which are served on burgers that come in twos or threes. You can build each burger to your liking, with meats that include dry aged beef, chicken, chorizo, salmon and more. Finish your burgers off with sauces and toppings, such as chipotle mayo, garlic aioli, barbecue sauce, grilled onions, avocado or a sunny side up egg. Sides include fries, sweet potato fries and onion rings. (See the menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Burgerim, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.
Andres C., who reviewed it Nov. 22, said, " Excellent new place, great food and great environment. Service was top notch and hapretty quick turnaround. I will put this place on my top three burger places in Houston. They also serve beer and wine. The milkshakes are pretty good as well."
R S. added, "The options, the service, the taste and the value were top notch and I will definitely be returning very soon!"
Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
