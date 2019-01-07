Score burgers and more at Briarforest Area's new Buffburger

A new burger joint, offering breakfast options and salads, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called BuffBurger, the newcomer is located at 10550 Westheimer, Suite 300, in Briarforest Area.
This is the third location for this Houston-based franchise. BuffBurger uses beef from a Texas ranch and makes almost everything else in house, from the mayo to the buns. The cooks flame-grill everything. Look for burger options like the Buff Classic with butter lettuce, vine tomatoes, house pickles, red onion and house mayo, or the Texan with crispy onion, espresso barbecue sauce, cheddar, house smoked bacon and pickles. The menu also includes salads, hand-cut fries and ice cream. (Check out the entire menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Angela P., who reviewed the new spot on Jan. 5, wrote, "Best burgers ever! ... The staff is friendly and attentive, the food is amazing and fresh and the environment is fun. Will definitely be back!"
Yelper Zaran E. added, "I tried the other location about two years ago. This time I ordered the truffle burger with truffle fries ... Place is amazing, end of story. No need to say more, just try it yourself"
Head on over to check it out: BuffBurger is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
