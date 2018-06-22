Score bubble tea and more at new I Heart Boba in Stafford

Bubble tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newest I Heart Boba, which has five other outposts in the Houston area, is located at 11747 W. Bellfort Ave., Suite 16, in Stafford.
It serves up cream teas, which include flavors like almond, hazelnut, mint, honeydew and mango. Iced tea options include blueberry, lemon, peach, passion fruit, peppermint and pineapple. You can grab a sandwich while you're there, such as the tuna, ham, charbroiled barbecue pork or the meatball. The menu also includes slushies, smoothies, coffees and fresh juices.
The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Samyka L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 4, said, "I went three times last week for the same mango pineapple smoothie! They're really good!"
And Linda T. said, "I ordered a meatball sandwich, charbroiled barbecue chicken sandwich, honey lemon tea with aloe vera and strawberry mango smoothie with boba. The meatball sandwich was really delicious! My co-worker got the charbroiled barbecue chicken sandwich and she said the chicken was kind of sweet. The drinks were good too!"
Head on over to check it out: I Heart Boba is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
