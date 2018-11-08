Satisfy your Asian food cravings with these 3 Houston newcomers

Mai's Baguettes
10613 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A125, Alief
Photo: Thi L./Yelp
Mai's Baguettes is a family-run Vietnamese spot, offering sandwiches and more.
The menu primarily consists of banh mi sandwiches, which come with veggies, mayo and pate. Meat options include shredded chicken, pork belly, grilled pork and ham. You can also grab Mai's Thit Nguoi, a meat plate with pork belly, ham and deboned chicken, plus veggies, or Mai's Breakfast, which includes two eggs, ham and deboned chicken. (See the full menu here.)
Mai's Baguettes's current Yelp rating of three stars out of seven reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Thi L., who reviewed it on November 5, said, "The banh mi were great with lots of meat and pate inside. I really love their pate and wanted to get some, but unfortunately they don't sell the pate itself. Anyway, everything looks fresh so I can save some for my breakfast tomorrow. Service was excellent!"
Kathy M. noted, "All my sandwiches had only one type of meat and were very skimpy. The taste of it wasn't that impressive either. It was pricier than other places, but not tastier or larger quantities."
Mai's Baguettes is open from 8 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily, except on Tuesday when it's closed.
Cooking Girl
2400 W. Holcombe Blvd., University Place
Photo: Sirius Z./Yelp
Cooking Girl is a Szechuan spot that recently opened its doors near the Texas Medical Center. The new space features plenty of greenery, wooden tables and counter seating. This is its second location after the one in Sugar Land.
On the menu, you'll see spicy dishes featuring peppers and peppercorn, including the Billionaire Pork with ginger, Kung Pao Chicken with peanuts and the Colorful Beef with bell peppers and mushrooms. (See the full menu here.)
Cooking Girl has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of 72 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper H L., who reviewed it on Aug. 26, wrote, "We had the jelly appetizer, twin pepper chicken and the string beans and eggplant. The chicken dish leaves your mouth numb, so beware. Everything was tasty and service was very good."
Christy G. noted, "The food did not disappoint! The hot diving fish and red noodles are amazing."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cooking Girl is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. daily.
Spicy Girl
3285 Southwest Freeway, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area
Photo: Jen R./Yelp
Spicy Girl is a Szechuan spot, offering noodles, seafood and more.
On the menu, you'll find options like dumplings, fried squid, peppercorn chicken, smoked duck, mango chicken in garlic sauce, Szechuan-style shrimp and more.
Thirsty? Pair your meal with bubble tea like the peach oolong or classic milk. Smoothies and desserts such as cheesecake and mochi are also on offer.
The new restaurant has made a positive impression thus far, boasting a four-star rating on Yelp out of 59 reviews.
Yelper Nancy T., who reviewed it on August 30, said, "What a great find. Great Asian food without driving all the way to Bellaire. A mix of traditional and American Asian dishes. Very friendly and efficient service."
Mar A. noted, "Great food and really good mango milk tea! Customer service was good as well. Good lunch place."
Head on over to check it out: Spicy Girl is open from 11 a.m-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.