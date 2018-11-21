Satisfy your American food cravings with these 3 Houston newcomers

Burgerim
3520 S. Shepherd Drive, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area
Photo: Burgerim/Yelp
Burgerim is a traditional American spot, offering burgers and sandwiches. Its the first Houston outpost for the national chain, though more locations are already planned for the city.
The burger spot offers small three ounce patties, which are served on burgers that come in twos or threes. You can build each burger to your liking, with meats that include dry aged beef, chicken, chorizo, salmon and more. Finish your burgers off with sauces and toppings, such as chipotle mayo, garlic aioli, barbecue sauce, grilled onions, avocado or a sunny side up egg. Sides include fries, sweet potato fries and onion rings. (See the menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Burgerim, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.
Jibi A., who reviewed it on Nov. 19, said, "Menu allows you to personalize your sliders with many options. The sliders are the perfect size. I got the Merguez beef, dry aged, and lamb sliders. They were cooked to perfection, accompanied with onion rings. They have beer on tap and wine as well."
Chloe A. noted, "Fantastic place, great staff. I built my own burger, which was a fun concept. So many different options. Wine was chilled and the garlic aioli fries were one of a kind."
Burgerim is open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., except for Thursday when its hours are 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.
Indianola
1201 St. Emanuel St., EaDo
Photo: Michael O./Yelp
Indianola is an upscale New American spot that serves small plates, plus large shareable plates.
On the menu, expect to find dishes like the wood grilled half chicken with Spanish rice, black olives, fresno chiles, peas, lemon and achiote; the pork steak with coconut, collard greens, chile, ginger, peanuts, pickled onion and cilantro; and the pan roasted lamb loin with English pea puree, gnocchi Parisian and snap peas.
Indianola currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Hope N., who reviewed it on Nov. 12, wrote, "This place is perfect for groups with its large, comfortable booths and sharing plates. The service was excellent and we especially enjoyed our waiter's recommendations. The ambiance is warm and modern, which isn't easy to accomplish."
Joseph D. noted, "Very enjoyable experience. Several small plates we had were very tasty. The small plate of carrots was real nice. The large plate of steak was very nice to share as well. "
Indianola is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Paulie's Poboys
11805 Westheimer Road, Suite 360, Westchase
Photo: Jessica T./Yelp
Paulie's Poboys is a deli that is serving up its own version of po'boy sandwiches along with sides like hummus dip, potato salad and stuffed grape leaves. This is the family-owned business's first expansion, with the original location in southwest Houston.
The spot offers po'boys like the Supreme (imported ham, salami, provolone cheese, chow chow, mayo and pickles), the Cuban (ham, pork, provolone, mayo, mustard and dill pickles on toasted bread) and the Gyro (lamb, beef, tzatziki sauce, tomato and onion on pita bread with olives and peppers on the side). It also offers a grab-and-go section and catering. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Paulie's Poboys has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Junel I., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 25, wrote, "The one thing I noticed right away was the feeling of a nostalgic sandwich shop with the sandwich board menu, the shelves for pickles and jarred items and an open area to pick chips and drinks as well."
Yelper William A. wrote, "These guys are far above average. Their food is dynamite and their service is A1! I ordered the supreme this time and am eager to come back and try out the rest of the menu and their macaroni salad."
Stop by and say hello: the new spot is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.