Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states due to alcohol containment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Samuel Adams made headlines Wednesday with their release of their Halloween beer named "Utopias."

There were only 100-casks made and it's going to cost you around $210 for this exclusive beer.

You won't be able to purchase this everywhere, though. This beer contains 28% alcohol, making it illegal in 15 states.

To put it into perspective, a standard Sam Adams lager only has 5% alcohol.

Don't worry, it's legal in Texas.

