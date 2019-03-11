Food & Drink

Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City donut shop goes viral, boosts sales

EMBED <>More Videos

A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.



The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop transformed it into packed house with lines out the door.



The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers completely bought out all of the donuts and kolaches.

Several festival goers from SXSW made the drive just to help support the local business.

If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.



RELATED: Houston teen's tweet about saving father's cafe goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmissouri cityfamilytwitterfeel goodviraldonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in SE Houston
DNC 2020 chooses Milwaukee over Houston
3-year-old boy dies in apartment fire, babysitter hospitalized
United plane engine catches fire before safely landing at IAH
Party with Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled on a cruise
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on US-59
Recall issued after boy locks himself in Igloo cooler
Show More
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in bag
Mickey Mouse stuffed toy stolen from piano store in California
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
More TOP STORIES News