Samuel Adams releases beer named after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The beer is called "When There Are Nine," named after RBG's iconic answer to when there will be enough women on the Supreme Court.

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now has a beer named after her.

Samuel Adams released the justice's brew last week.

It's a Belgian Brut IPA called "When There Are Nine."

That's a reference to the justice's iconic answer to when there will be enough women on the Supreme Court.

The beer won't be around long, Samuel Adams only brewed 20 kegs. You can find it at their Boston brewery until it runs out.
