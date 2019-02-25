FOOD & DRINK

Root beer float and pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors

EMBED </>More Videos

If you love Peeps, get ready for some new flavors and colors coming out just in time for Easter. Monica Malpass has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2019.

If you love Peeps, get ready for some new flavors and colors coming out just in time for Easter.

New flavors include cotton candy, orange sherbet, chocolate caramel swirl, vanilla creme, blue raspberry, root beer float, and pancakes and syrup.

"PEEPS is dedicated to offering our fans a variety of products, looking at the latest trends to inspire new and exciting innovations," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS. "We know many families include PEEPS in their Easter traditions, and we want to provide our fans with fun new flavors, varieties and merchandise in addition to our iconic PEEPS candy."

Peep maker Quality Confections says 70 percent of parents give their kids Easter baskets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodcandybusiness
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
5 top spots for tabletop games in Houston
Coke introduces new flavor: Orange Vanilla
Cooking With ABC13
Chicken and Waffles cereal is here, for a limited time
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trinity Bay jetliner crash: Victims names released
Smash-and-grab suspects take $100k worth of jewelry: police
Going to see Kacey Musgraves? Take an umbrella to rodeo!
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Man arrested by HPD officer Goines gets case dismissed
'I don't want this to continue': Alleged R. Kelly victim speaks out in LA
Judge accused of courtroom assault won't face charges
Houston program offering $15K grant for home buying
Show More
SWEET SERENADE: Cops with singing chops perform for restaurant
Rockets could be without Harden again in Hawks matchup
UIL State Wrestling Wrap: Houston area wrestlers win gold
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
More News