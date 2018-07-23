PRODUCT RECALLS

Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Ritz Crackers products recalls certain products due to Salmonella concerns (KTRK)

Ritz Crackers is recalling some of its products because of salmonella concerns.



Mondelez International announced a voluntary recall for products with whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

People infected by salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The recall includes the following products:
  • RITZ BITS CHEESE BIG BAG 3 OZ Best used by MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19

  • RITZ BITS CHEESE 1 OZ Best used by 07 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19

  • RITZ BITS CHEESE 12 PACK CARTON Best used by 08 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19

  • RITZ BITS CHEESE 30 PACK CARTON Best used by 03 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19

  • RITZ BITS CHEESE 1.5 OZ Best used by 03 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19

  • RITZ BITZ CHEESE 3 OZ GO PACKS Best used by 07 MAR 19 thru 12 APR 19 10.8 OZ

  • RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES Best used by 14 JAN 19 thru 11 FEB 19 1.35 OZ

  • RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES Best used by 14 JAN 19 thru 11 FEB 19 10.8 OZ

  • RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE Best used by 05 FEB 19 06 FEB 19 1.35 OZ

  • RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE Best used by 05 FEB 19 06 FEB 19 10.8 OZ

  • RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE Best used by 04 FEB 19 05 FEB 19 1.35 OZ

  • RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE Best used by 04 FEB 19 05 FEB 19 10.8 OZ

  • RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE Best used by 06 FEB 19 07 FEB 19 08 FEB 19 1.35 OZ

  • RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE Best used by 06 FEB 19 07 FEB 19 08 FEB 19

  • MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY 20 PACK Best used by 7 01 FEB 19 thru 04 FEB 19

  • MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY 40 PACK Best used by 31 JAN 19 thru 05 FEB 19


There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelez International to date in connection with these products.

The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier's recall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallproduct recallsu.s. & world
PRODUCT RECALLS
Imported Venezuelan crab meat linked to multi-state outbreak
Wish Bone recalls Italian dressing after an allergy alert
H-E-B recalls bread that might taste or smell bad
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
More product recalls
FOOD & DRINK
Restaurant's church discount angers some customers
Brewing company now offers pickle-flavored beer
Starbucks introduces 'new' cheesecake frappuccino's in the U.K.
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on fatal San Marcos fire
PHOTOS: Suspect and Houston doctor just before shooting
S. Loop to be closed through noon due to construction delay
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in NE Houston
2 victims and gunman dead in Toronto shooting | 14 injured
'I feel great' Deshaun Watson a full-go for training camp
Watt shows he's ready for football season with Hulk-like picture
Show More
One Minute Weather: Record Heat Monday
5 easy ways to make cash on the side without leaving home
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
More News