Ring in the Year of the Pig with Houston's best Chinese restaurants

House of Bowls. | Photo: Julienne T./Yelp

By Hoodline
On Feb. 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Houston, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. House Of Bowls



Photo: Justin K./Yelp

Topping the list is House of Bowls. Located at 6650 Corporate Drive, Suite F, in Sharpstown, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and sandwiches, is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 677 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mein Restaurant



Photo: Tara M./Yelp

Next up is Sharpstown's Mein Restaurant, situated at 9630 Clarewood Drive, Suite A-13. With four stars out of 572 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Rice Box



Photo: the rice box/Yelp

The Heights's The Rice Box, located at 300 W. 20th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 483 reviews.

4. Star Snow Ice & Teriyaki



Photo: wayne n./Yelp

Star Snow Ice & Teriyaki, a Chinese and Taiwanese spot that offers shaved snow and more in Sharpstown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 469 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9889 Bellaire Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. San Dong Noodle House



Photo: Thi q./Yelp

Over in Sharpstown, check out San Dong Noodle House, which has earned four stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese and Taiwanese spot, which offers noodles and more, at 9938 Bellaire Blvd.
