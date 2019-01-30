Ring in the Year of the Pig with Houston's best Chinese restaurants

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Houston, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. House Of Bowls
Photo: Justin K./Yelp
Topping the list is House of Bowls. Located at 6650 Corporate Drive, Suite F, in Sharpstown, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and sandwiches, is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 677 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mein Restaurant
Photo: Tara M./Yelp
Next up is Sharpstown's Mein Restaurant, situated at 9630 Clarewood Drive, Suite A-13. With four stars out of 572 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Rice Box
Photo: the rice box/Yelp
The Heights's The Rice Box, located at 300 W. 20th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 483 reviews.
4. Star Snow Ice & Teriyaki
Photo: wayne n./Yelp
Star Snow Ice & Teriyaki, a Chinese and Taiwanese spot that offers shaved snow and more in Sharpstown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 469 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9889 Bellaire Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. San Dong Noodle House
Photo: Thi q./Yelp
Over in Sharpstown, check out San Dong Noodle House, which has earned four stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese and Taiwanese spot, which offers noodles and more, at 9938 Bellaire Blvd.